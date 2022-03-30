TSTDC, travel agents come up with packages

Hyderabad: With all international flights resumed, private travel agencies and the Telangana Tourism department have started exploring to attract international tourists to the State.



Besides Hyderabad, village and temple tourism will have a big potential for the promotion of tourism this time. The UNESCO-recognised Ramappa and Famous Yadadri temple will be among the top tourist centres in the State. The agencies are busy preparing special packages for international and domestic tourists.

Speaking with The Hans India, Uppala Srinivas Gupta, chairman of TSTDC, said," for the past two years tourism and hospitality sectors have been hit hard by Covid. With the resumption of international flights, the Tourism department has come up with special packages that include transportation, accommodation, sight-seeing with special discounts.

For accommodation, TSTDC is associated with the Haritha chain of hotels and resorts across the State which provide luxurious, comfortable and world-class accommodation.

To promote tourist destinations, various spots are posted on social media pages, especially religious places are being promoted. With the Yadadari temple opening, the department has come up with a special package that includes transportation and special darshan and accommodation with a guide

He said to improve local tourism, recently the Telangana Tourism announced a new contest that will give chance to win free staycation. "We have got a good response; the winner's name will be announced on March 30.

Mir Liaqat Ali, president, Tour Operators Association of Telangana, said, "travel agents and travel operators have been severely affected by the pandemic. With the resumption of all international flights, visitors can travel without any restriction. This will boost the revenue. To promote Telangana, as there are many tourist destinations, stops in the State that can be explored. With community-based eco-tourism, we are trying to promote hotspots in Medak district, where people can travel and get an experience of staying in a village at affordable rates,

We have come with various packages based on the destination selected. For Warangal Tour that, includes Thousand Pillars and Ramappa temples, besides transposition, accommodation, sightseeing will cost Rs 6,000 per person for three nights four days. This is for those who prefer to travel in car. In bus charges are Rs 4,000. For Tirupati it cost around Rs 3,500 per person. For each destination the packages vary," added Mir Liaqat.