TTGDA elects new body

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), in its general council meeting conducted in the city on Sunday, declared the elected candidate list for the two year term of 2024–26.

According to a press release issued here, Dr Kiran Bollepaka was elected as State president. Similarly, Dr Kiran Madhala was elected as State secretary general, Dr L Ramesh as treasurer, Dr Kiran Prakash as vice president. The association also elected zonal secretaries and zonal EC members for seven zones.

President Dr Kiran Bollepaka affirmed, "Our goal this time is to ensure the successful completion of transfers and the proper fixation of pay for absorbed doctors."

Secretary General Dr Kiran Madhala said, "We prioritise collaboration over competition and focus on our tasks rather than seeking recognition.

Our association is inclusive and not aimed at opposing others."