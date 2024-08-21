Tummala, Bhatti want speedy disbursal of farm loan waiver benefit by bankers

Hyderabad: The State government has asked the bankers to stop the delay in the release of farm loan waiver benefits to the farmers. The banks owed the responsibility of rectifying technical errors in the details submitted by the farmers. Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao on Tuesday appealed to the bankers to fulfill the targets.

“While the government has released Rs 18,000 crore to banks towards farmers’ loan waiver, so far only Rs 7,500 crore has been released to farmers” , the minister said that while participating in the SLBC (State Level Bankers Committee) meeting here on Tuesday. He asked the bankers to issue clear instructions to the branch managers working at the village level to correct the mistakes in the loan accounts of the farmers and ensure the farmers avail the loan waiver benefit without any delay.

Appealing to the bankers to act responsibly, he said that the conduct of the SLBC meeting every three months without any fruitful results is a waste of time. Poorer sections and deprived communities should enjoy the scheme benefits, he added.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the bankers should work with concern and not confine themselves merely to statistics and calculations. “Even a one-week delay in loan waiver would not have the desired benefit. Agriculture is the backbone of the State and investment support is being extended to farmers through loan waiver and RythuBharosa and funds are being allocated for completion of major and medium irrigation projects”, he said.

Along with agriculture, Bhatti said priority is being given to the industrial sector and the government is going ahead with innovative policies. Small and medium scale industries will generate large-scale employment to people, he said and asked bankers to sanction loans on a large scale to these industries.

He also sought bankers’ help in giving interest-free loans to Self Help Groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme for industrial development. The government intended to give Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loans to SHGs in five years.