  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Two Crushed to death in Telangana

Two Crushed to death in Telangana
x
Highlights

Hyderabad, Two persons were killed when they were hit by a car near Beechupally in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday. The deceased...

Hyderabad, Two persons were killed when they were hit by a car near Beechupally in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Muttu Raju and Samtu, residents of Hasan district of Karnataka.

Raju and Samtu were replacing flat tyre of their Tata ace vehicle when a car coming from rear side crushed them to death, police said.

The police shifted the bodies to government hospital for autopsy and a case was registered

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X