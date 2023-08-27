Live
Two Crushed to death in Telangana
Hyderabad, Two persons were killed when they were hit by a car near Beechupally in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday. The deceased...
Hyderabad, Two persons were killed when they were hit by a car near Beechupally in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Muttu Raju and Samtu, residents of Hasan district of Karnataka.
Raju and Samtu were replacing flat tyre of their Tata ace vehicle when a car coming from rear side crushed them to death, police said.
The police shifted the bodies to government hospital for autopsy and a case was registered
