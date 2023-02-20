Two facilities launched at DRDL

Hyderabad: G Satheesh Reddy, scientific adviser to Ministry of Defence, and GA Srinivasa Murthy, director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad, inaugurated two new state-of-the-art facilities on Saturday.

A release said Anuvega Technologies Pvt Ltd opened a new facility to strengthen its turnkey manufacturing for the defense, aerospace and automotive sectors. The facility, spread across 1.7 acres and 42,000 sq ft, is located at TSIIC E-city, Shamshabad. With an SMT assembly line, environmental test chambers, class 100,000 clean rooms & other cutting-edge equipment, it supports manufacturing and reliability testing solutions.

Its services include Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and fabrication, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly, cable harness assembly, environmental testing and complete sub-system packages. It recently forayed into the electric vehicle industry by manufacturing electric motor controllers and allied electronic equipment for two, three and four-wheeler EVs.

Murthy stated this is just a start for Anuvega Technologies. He encouraged them to pursue international markets and more exports in the high-end manufacturing sectors.

Gopichand Vadlamanu, director and chief of operations, Anuvega Technologies, said, "these new facilities allow us the flexibility to adapt and better serve our clients' requirements, offering integrated electronics manufacturing to our traditional customers as well as expanding to new areas."