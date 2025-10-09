Two Fruit vendors held for possessing country-made pistol

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police made a significant interception on October 7 when the Special Zonal Crime Team of CCS, Hyderabad, along with the Falaknuma Police, apprehended two men found in possession of a 0.7 mm country-made pistol in the Falaknuma area.

The accused, Vijay Yadav (25) of Lingampally and Bunty Kumar Yadav (22) of Santosh Nagar, are fruit vendors, who sell fruits near local wine shops and bars in the Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta areas. Both hail from Jharkhand and had migrated to Hyderabad in search of a livelihood.

According to police investigations, Vijay Yadav purchased the pistol from an acquaintance, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Bihar, for Rs 58,000, three months ago. The accused duo allegedly intended to earn a profit by selling the weapon to anti-social elements.

Vijay and Bunty Kumar attempted to lure buyers by sharing electronic images of the firearm prior to the police crackdown.

The seizure included one country-made pistol and two mobile phones.

While Vijay and Bunty Kumar were promptly arrested, the third suspect, Sonu Kumar, remains at large, with investigations ongoing. The arrests were made under the supervision of ACP G Venkateswar Reddy and led by Inspector D Bikshapathi of the Special Zonal Crime Team.