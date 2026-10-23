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Two injured as drunken driver hits car
In Short
Traffic movement stalled briefly near pillar 57 of the Uppal-Narapally flyover following the collision.
Hyderabad: Two persons suffered serious injuries after a speeding Fortuner rammed their car and subsequently crashed into an electrical pole at Peerzadiguda under Medipally police limits on Thursday.
Traffic movement stalled briefly near pillar 57 of the Uppal-Narapally flyover following the collision. Police stated that Sai Shiva, 30, and his wife Meghana, 28, were travelling in an i10 car from LB Nagar to Narsampet in Warangal district when the SUV struck them from behind. The injured couple were rushed to a private hospital in Chaitanyapuri.
The Fortuner driver, identified as Akun, was intoxicated while operating the vehicle, which fitted a tampered number plate. Medipally police registered a case against driver Akun and car owner Mangilal for allowing an unlicensed, drunk individual to drive.
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