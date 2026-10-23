SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Oct 26 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on October 26 a plea related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which it had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a new public prosecutor to conduct trial.

The top court had on October 5 also asked the Allahabad High Court chief justice to act expeditiously on allegations against the presiding officer that he transferred several cases to himself and acquitted the accused.

On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence. The trial in the case is at its fag end as the trial court has so far examined 86 prosecution witnesses out of 130. Ashish Mishra, son of former union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, is the prime accused. As per the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana would take up the plea of Ashish Mishra.

He had moved the top court seeking bail in the case. Later, after getting bail, he sought relaxation in conditions. Earlier, the top court had taken note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victims, that the conduct of the presiding officer of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was objectionable as he transferred several criminal cases to himself and acquitted the accused.