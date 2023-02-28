Two stray dogs attack on kids reported in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The increase in stray dogs attacks on human especially the kids in Hyderabad is causing panic among the city's residents. Recent incidents have highlighted the severity of the problem, including the death of four-year-old Pradeep in a street dog attack in Amberpet. A similar incident took place in Green Hills Colony of Mallapur, where a young boy was attacked by two stray dogs but thankfully only suffered minor injuries. CCTV footage of the attack was captured.



In a separate incident, two children aged eight and five were attacked by stray dogs in Borabanda. The locals are requesting immediate action to prevent further attacks and address the street dog menace in the area.