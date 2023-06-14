Two Telangana girls stabbed in London, 1 killed

Hyderabad: In a horrific turns of events , a 23-year-old youth reportedly stabbed two Telugu girls in London, UK on Tuesday. In this attack, a girl identified as Tejaswini Reddy died on spot while her friend Akhila is battling for life at a hospital.



UK Metropolitan Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody. They informed that a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man suspected to be an accused remained in custody and the woman was released later.

From the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, informed that this has been a fast-moving investigation and she thanked the public for sharing an appeal for information about the suspected accused. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, she added.