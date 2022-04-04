Two years on, twin cities see hustle-bustle of Ramzan

Hyderabad: With the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the holy spirit and the hustle-bustle is back among Muslims after a gap of two years. The Muslim community observed the first day of Ramzan with sheer joy. Last year as the celebrations were low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the buzz has returned to festivities with no more restrictions been implied. On the first day of the holy month of Ramzan, the excitement of the first roza (fasting) was in the air, starting from the time of seher (predawn meal), to iftar Muslims were seen filled with holy spirit, pomp and gaiety.



Since the time of pre-dawn meal, narrow streets especially in the Old city echoed with the call of Sehri-k-Faqeer (a call where a group of individuals visit homes singing 'Sehri Karo Utho, Ramzan ke roozedaro sehri karo utho') to awake the devout from sleep and eat in the early morning hours before fasting commences.

Though the scorching sun, hectic activity was seen in the markets, people were seen rushing to purchase essentials before the iftar time. The rush was also witnessed at the street food stalls who sell mirchi-bajji, pakoda, and Ramzan special dahi-vada and delicacy Haleem. This year there were iftar platters served to the family, friends and neighbors in masjids.

Mohammed Muslehuddin, a sexagenarian said, "after two years, this year Ramzan has brought cheers for the Muslims. Now they can offer prayers in the mosques and the special congregational prayer 'Taraweeh' are also held."

The worshippers throng the mosques for the prayers till midnight. The biggest gathering was seen in the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar. The mosques in the city were spruced up and illuminated.

Big gatherings were also witnessed in the historic mosques like Shahi Mosque in the public garden, Darulshifa mosque, Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam and several others.

"This year, the Ramzan falls in April and with the increasing temperature there has been a special arrangement in the mosques. In iftar, majority of the mosques are arranging cold drinks and distributing it among the devout," said Omer.

Parties were also observed in several areas of the city, especially in the Old city in Riyasathnagar, Moghalpura, Shalibanda, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam and scores of others. Large number of people were seen breaking their fast in iftar parties.

There was a tradition that during Ramzan several hotels, restaurants, shops, and markets used to stay open till late-night hours.

However, with the police restrictions markets are closed by 12 am.