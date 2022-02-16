Uddhav backs KCR in his fight against BJP

Hyderabad: The latest initiative in teaming up Chief Ministers of various States to counter the BJP got a boost with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inviting his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for lunch on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Thackeray in his communication to KCR said that his party would give full support in the efforts being made by KCR to save the country from 'divisive' forces. The letter reportedly said that KCR had raised the voice at the right time. "You continue the fight for the rights of the States and to protect the unity of the country. March ahead with the same spirit. You will have our full support. In this regard, we will extend all possible help to you in mobilising public support," the CMO quoted Thackeray as saying.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister till recently was dead against the BJP and KCR, who backed the BJP on various issues. But following the changed stand of the TRS with regard to the BJP, Uddhav seems to have changed his stance against KCR.

The Sunday meeting assumes importance as the two Chief Ministers are likely to discuss not only the need for forming a Front against the BJP but also the Presidential election due later this year.

The southern States and Maharashtra account for more than 200 Lok Sabha seats, which could be crucial in the next Lok Sabha polls and the Presidential election. Unless the BJP succeeds in finding a consensus candidate, it cannot have its way. The outcome of the elections in five States, including UP, will also impact the Presidential election and the formation of a Front as well. The other issues that are likely to take centre-stage during KCR's meeting with Thackeray are the issue of linking of rivers and the need for a new Constitution.



KCR would also meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon. Mamata Banerjee said she would come to Hyderabad to meet KCR and asked him to serve masala dosa, according to the CMO.