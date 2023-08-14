UDTA Hyderabad: Drug abuse among youth rears its head in Hyderabad

Cases of Drug Use

♦ Psychologists’ data shows a significant rise in cases of drug and cigarette use by minors

♦ 2022: 2,498 cases (up from 900 in 2021)

♦ 30 percent increase in cases reported this year

Youth and Drug Abuse:

♦ Youth experience higher rates of drug abuse compared to the general population

♦ Adolescence is a time for experimentation and identity formation

♦ Drug abuse is often associated with specific youth subcultures and lifestyles in developed countries

Parental Concerns and Suggestions:

♦ Some parents criticise educational institutions for prioritising fees over student well-being

♦ Regular counseling sessions and awareness campaigns about drug abuse

♦ Regular blood tests to monitor substance abuse

Expert Insights and Suggestions:

♦ Drug abuse rising among youngsters, primarily aged 15 and above, due to stress

♦ Emotional disturbances caused by different types of drugs

♦ Drug users seek chemical-induced pleasures, leading to unnatural emotions and behaviors

♦ Open communication between parents and youth

♦ Understand the underlying reasons for drug abuse

♦ Avoid pressuring children academically

♦ Seek professional help if necessary

Hyderabad: Drug abuse among young people is on the rise. There is an increase of 30 per cent from last year, stated experts. What is more worrying is counsellors dealing with cases point out that drug abuse is also catching up among high school students, raising concern among parents.

According to recent data secured by several psychologists, there were 2,498 cases of drug use or cigarette use by minors in 2022, which was a sharp rise from 900 logged in 2021. This year, the figure has already increased by 30 per cent in the middle of this year. The incidence of drug abuse among ‘young things’ is higher than among the general population. This is notable because youth is a time for experimentation and identity forming. In developed countries, a few experts state that drug abuse among youth is generally associated with particular youth subcultures and lifestyles.

A few parents stated that school or college managements should instead of prioritising fee collection, they should organise counselling sessions every month, they should also spread awareness about drug abuse; there should be blood tests every month in schools and colleges. Dr. Purnima Nagaraja, holistic mental health practitioner, wellness expert and psycho-therapist, Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, said, “there is been a rise in drug abuse among youngsters of 15 years of age. The reason behind youngsters’ addiction to such substances is due to stress. Drug can lead to emotional disturbance, as one type can induce excitement and joy, while the other causes drowsiness. Those using drugs replace natural pleasures with chemical-induced ones; they stop experiencing natural emotions in life. This can drive them to engage in activities like stealing or drug-peddling to sustain the drug use,”

What can we do about this? She stated, “open communication between parents and young is needed; parents should try to find out reason rather than becoming hostile; also, parents should stop exerting pressure for studies. If the child is not good at one subject and also if the child is addicted to such substance immediately take them to a counsellor. Another solution is if a child is in touch with drug peddlers and handlers, parents should take the help of the police.”

Asif Hussain Sohail, president, Telangana Parents’ Association for Child Rights and Safety, said, “in recent days we have come across many cases of children addicted to drugs and also many illegal activities. The drawback is that parents and teachers never interact with children regarding drugs and never check their bags’.

‘There is no organised and sustained programme focused on primary prevention and drug demand reduction. Parents and teachers don’t know what to do when they find young things using drugs.”

