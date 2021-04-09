Ugadi fete by government to be low-key affair : Indrakaran Reddy

Abids: With spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the State, the government has decided to have the Telugu New Year Day Ugadi celebrations, a simple affair for the second consecutive year and to provide live telecast of 'Panchanga Shravanam' from the head office of the Endowments department on April 13.

On the occasion of Ugadi on April 13, A Indrakaran Reddy, Minster for Endowments would release the 'Panchangam' by Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at the Endowments head office in Abids. The event would be organised at 10.30 am and Badampally Santhosh Kumar Sastry would recite the panchangam at 10.45 am to mark the day.

The minister said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that Covid protocols are followed in all the temples. Celebrating Ugadi is an eminent part of our customs but as part of the efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus threat, the festival will be celebrated without any fanfare, the Minister added. He also directed the devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes and avoid gatherings.

The State government had celebrated the festival in a subdued manner last year as well in wake of the lockdown situation in the State. Earlier, the government had decided to have the Sitarama Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam a simple affair with a limited number of devotees. Meanwhile, the priests from Bhadrachalam temple invited the minister to the Kalyana Mahotsavam. The temple authorities are taking up Kalyanam in the temple premises on April 21.