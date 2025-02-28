  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Under construction building collapses at UoH

Under construction building collapses at UoH
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: An under construction building of University of Hyderabad on Thursday collapsed and one person was injured. The injured person was rescued...

Hyderabad: An under construction building of University of Hyderabad on Thursday collapsed and one person was injured. The injured person was rescued by CPWD and shifted to Citizen hospital for treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick