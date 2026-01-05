JNTUH launches ‘SIRI’ to boost interdisciplinary research

Hyderabad: Serious questions are being raised over the effectiveness of interdisciplinary studies and research at state universities in Telangana, particularly in light of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) push for a stronger interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research culture. The UGC has launched the Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE), aimed at supporting socially relevant, high-impact research and fostering collaboration across disciplines.

A faculty member from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), told The Hans India that while STRIDE’s mandate is broad covering science, technology, humanities, and social sciences state universities remain narrowly focused. “The emphasis is largely intra-disciplinary within engineering fields, with some interest in physics and mathematics. The dominant trend is to prioritize AI and allied areas, with quantum computing now added to the list,” the faculty member observed.

The STRIDE framework stresses research that is socially relevant, locally need-based, nationally important, and globally significant. However, state universities appear reluctant to collaborate with one another to build research capacity. For instance, JNTUH, despite its focus on AI, has not partnered with Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) or horticulture universities to explore social innovation and action research. Similarly, PJTAU does not offer foundational courses to students of Osmania or Kakatiya Universities, nor do these universities reciprocate. This lack of collaboration leaves state universities at a disadvantage compared to central and private institutions, which are better positioned to secure funding for multi-institutional projects under STRIDE.

Recognizing the challenge, JNTUH has recently launched a new initiative, Strengthening Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (SIRI). A senior official explained that the university held a one-day workshop involving the Directorate of Academic Planning, the Directorate of Research and Development, and the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Inaugurating the workshop, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy urged departments to prioritize interdisciplinary research. He emphasized that SIRI would strengthen research linkages across departments and enhance innovation. Former JNTU Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Tulasi Ram Das said, “Research should originate within departments but extend across disciplines.” He called for collaborative efforts to address complex societal and technological challenges through integrated research.

Experts caution that unless state universities embrace genuine interdisciplinary collaboration, they risk falling behind in the fast-paced landscape of research, development, and innovation. With central and private universities leading the way, Telangana’s state institutions must “pull up their socks” to remain competitive and relevant in the national and global academic arena.