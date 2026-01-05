AICC braces for MGNREGA protest; entrusts crucial role to Seethakka

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to organise the AICC–MGNREGA Bachao Sangram across the country to protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). As part of the campaign, the party will undertake extensive protest programmes at the national level.

To ensure effective implementation, monitoring and coordination of the movement, the AICC has constituted a Special Coordination Committee. Minister Seethakka has been entrusted with key responsibilities in this nationwide initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights of the rural poor and labourers.

The coordination committee will be convened by Ajay Maken and includes Jairam Ramesh, Sandeep Dikshit, Dr Udit Raj, Priyank Kharge, Seethakka, Deepika Pandey Singh, Dr Sunil Panwar, and Manish Sharma as members.

The AICC clarified that the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram will be a nationwide public movement opposing the Central government’s policies that, it alleged, are weakening the MGNREGA scheme. The campaign aims to protect the employment rights of millions of rural workers across the country.