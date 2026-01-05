TPCC has an ace up its sleeve for civic polls; to hold meet on Jan 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has convened an extended executive committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on 8 January to finalise the party’s roadmap for upcoming local body elections and a nationwide protest.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC In-charge General Secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, and the full executive body will participate in the session.

A primary focus of the meeting is the “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”—a national agitation beginning on 10 January against the Union Government’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the new VB-G RAM G Act.

TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, speaking after a virtual conference on Sunday, stated that the party would strongly oppose the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the historic scheme, which he described as a “conspiratorial” move by the Centre.

The TPCC Chief has issued a strict ultimatum to District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents to finalise their respective executive committees and submit full reports to the high command by 8 January. Furthermore, all Mandal Congress President appointments must be completed by 15 January.

Beyond the protest roadmap, the executive committee will deliberate on critical strategies for the forthcoming Municipal, MPTC, and ZPTC elections.

Senior leaders, including AICC Secretaries P Viswanathan and Sachin Sawant, also attended the virtual briefing, highlighting the party’s intent to maintain its winning momentum from the recent Sarpanch polls.