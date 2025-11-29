UNICEF hosts leaders’ meet during Beckham’s India visit

UNICEF India organised an intimate gathering of distinguished leaders and changemakers in Mumbai on Thursday, coinciding with the visit of UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham. The event, held at the Taj Mahal Palace, offered a unique platform for guests to engage with UNICEF’s initiatives for children in India and around the world.

Nilima Divi, Managing Trustee of the Divis Foundation, and Dr Pramod Gaddam, President of the Divis Foundation, Hyderabad, joined Sir David Beckham and other influential figures to discuss ways to expand opportunities for children.

Beckham, the globally renowned football icon and longtime UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, shared his experiences, emphasising his advocacy for child rights and the organisation’s efforts to uplift the most vulnerable children.

The exclusive gathering aimed to inspire dialogue and strengthen collective commitment toward improving children’s welfare, in line with UNICEF’s mission to ensure every child has access to quality education, healthcare and protection.

UNICEF India noted that such platforms amplify voices dedicated to driving meaningful change for children across the country.