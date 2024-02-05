Union Budget looks at prosperous Bharat, says Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr. K Laxman said on Sunday that President Draupathi Murmu while addressing the joint session of Parliament had spoken about the progress achieved by the Modi government regardless of political aspects. ‘It is pointless for the Opposition and the Congress to criticise and distort it’.

He said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ‘inclusive’ and ‘creative’. ‘It gives credibility to well-being of people from all walks of life.

Sitharaman mentioned that 4.10 crore houses will be built for 4.10 crore people through the PM Awas Yojana; an additional two crore houses will be built for the poor under this budget.

Modi is providing good governance for the country based on four pillars of youth power, women, farmers and the poor, regardless of caste and race’.

The MP stated that the budget will empower the poor, youth, women and breadwinners who are the cornerstones of a prosperous India.

Of the Rs. 2.55 lakh crore for the railways Telangana will get Rs. 5,071 crore allocation. It is commendable that the budget increased the beneficiaries from 2 crore to 3 crore under the 'Lakpati Didi' in the name of Nari Shakti, focusing on women's empowerment. An amount of Rs.1.27 lakh crore has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare--a boon for farmers. The budget mentions steps to expand use of Nano DAP for various crops to all climatic zones.

He said the BRS and the Congress are two sides of the same coin.

‘The BRS era is over in Telangana; it has no political future. The Congress came to power by deceiving people in the name of six guarantees.

People are tired of 50-day rule of the government. If the government is sincere it should implement its promises within 100 days.

Dr Laxman questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for going soft on corruption allegations against the BRS in the Kaleshwaram project, ORR and Dharani portal (land scam).He said the BRS corruption and the softening stand of the government on it will be the party’s main campaign plan in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The MP asserted that the INDIA alliance is struggling to figure out who its PM candidate is. ‘Even if the Congress and all regional parties and communists come together they can’t

stop the party and Modi from coming back to power. ‘The BJP is focusing on getting more than 10 MP seats and increasing its vote share by 35% in Telangana.

He called it befitting to confirm the Bharat Ratana on former Deputy PM LK Advani who stood for the ideals he believed in for the country, its security and dharma.