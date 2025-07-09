Union Home Secy lauds TG cops

Hyderabad: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan appreciated Telangana Police for smooth rollout of NCLs (New Criminal Laws) and its efforts in narcotics control. The Home Secretary visited Hyderabad and held a review of the implementation of NCLs in Telangana state.

State Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Dr Jitender and other senior IAS and IPS officers attended. The DGP and senior officials briefed the MHA team on transition, training & tech upgrades in the enforcement of NCLs.