  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Union Home Secy lauds TG cops

Union Home Secy lauds TG cops
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan appreciated Telangana Police for smooth rollout of NCLs (New Criminal Laws) and its efforts in narcotics...

Hyderabad: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan appreciated Telangana Police for smooth rollout of NCLs (New Criminal Laws) and its efforts in narcotics control. The Home Secretary visited Hyderabad and held a review of the implementation of NCLs in Telangana state.

State Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Dr Jitender and other senior IAS and IPS officers attended. The DGP and senior officials briefed the MHA team on transition, training & tech upgrades in the enforcement of NCLs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick