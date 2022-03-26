Union Joint Secretary (Sports) in Hyderabad on two-day visit

Hyderabad: Atul Singh, Joint Secretary (Development), Department of Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Hyderabad to review the progress of the sports infrastructure projects under the Khelo India Scheme. He will visit the Gopichand Academy on March 26.

Singh called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Secretary, YAT & C (S) , and VC & MD, SATS in the afternoon.

He discussed the sports projects in the State, 400 mt eight-lane synthetic athletic track at Indira Gandhi Outdoor Stadium, Medak, 400 mt eight-lane synthetic athletic track at Warangal (Hanamkonda) and laying of 400 mt eight-lane synthetic athletic track at Regional Sports School, Karimnagar. Later Singh visited Osmania University Khelo India Project works i.e., synthetic athletics track, synthetic tennis courts and swimming pool for women. He reviewed the work status and instructed officials to complete the work within the schedule time before the monsoon.

SATS officials G Chandra Reddy, deputy director, Dhanalakshmi, deputy director (T), Dr. T. Harikrishna, OSD TSSS, Hakimpet, stadium administrators, Narsimha Goud, DSO Khelo India, Ashok, DYSO Warangal, were present. A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman SATS, Osmania University OSD to VC Prof Redya Naik, Prof K. Deepla, director, DPE OU, Prof Rajesh Kumar, principal, UCPE, IUT secretary Prof Sunil Kumar Bidla and Devidas SE, UBD, OU, were present during the joint secretary's visit to OU.