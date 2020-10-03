Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemns Hathras killing incident

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday strongly condemned the Hathras killing incident. He said, the culprits will be brought to book and stringent punishment as per the law.The Centre and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh will do justice.

The minister who attended several programmes in the city on Friday clarified that "however the accused might be. They will be brought to justice."

Earlier, the minister had paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Bapu Ghat on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti. Later, he distributed 'Happiness" Poshan (nutrition) Kits to the children at the Government Primary School, Sitaphalmandi.

Addressing on the occasion, he said "Our children are the future of our country and it is our responsibility to provide them with proper nourishment. Under this initiative, 50,000 Poshan kits will be distributed to various school kids. And, appreciated the support of Gland Pharma and Akshaya Patra for taking the initiative.

In the evening, Kishan Reddy addressing a round table conference organised by the BJP Kishan Morcha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the new farm reforms act for the benefit of the farmers and the agriculture sector.

While the Minimum Support Price will continue, the farmers will also have the freedom to sell their agriculture produce to anyone offering more than the MSP prices.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has no objections if the State governments provide free power to anyone. The minister said that Telangana is provided Rs 80,000 crore only for power sector under different schemes.