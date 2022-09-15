Union transport ministry orders probe into Secunderabad fire accident

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered an inquiry into the fire that broke out at an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad.

"Two experts are to visit the electric-bike showroom in Secunderabad after the police submit preliminary findings," a ministry official said. With the government aggressively pushing electric vehicles, the fire in the e-bikes was a cause of concern.

Eight people, including a woman, staying at a hotel in Secunderabad were killed in a midnight fire that originated from the electric bike showroom located below it. After the recent series of fire incidents involving electric vehicles, the road transport ministry introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards, which will come into effect from October 1. This would include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire.

In April 2022 cases were reported of electric two-wheelers of manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV catching fire. Following this, the government formed a panel to examine and recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under commercial motor vehicle rules.