Unique saree made in Sircilla to be placed on feet of Lord Sri Rama in Ayadhya

Hyderabad : Sircilla handloom worker Hari Prasad is going to get a rare honor. The golden saree designed by him is being sent to Ayodhya. BJP National General Secretary, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay inspected this saree. Speaking on this occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that this saree will be presented to Prime Minister Modi on January 26. He said that they will keep the sari at the feet of Sri Ram. On the other hand, Hariprasad said that the saree was made in 20 days using 8 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver. It has been revealed that this saree has pictures of Ramayana along with the image of Lord Rama.





Bandi Sanjay shared the saree related pictures through his X account. He said that he is happy to to place the saree at Sri Ram on the hands of the Prime Minister. In the past, the history of keeping a sari in a matchbox is attributed to Sircilla. He said that there is a need to promote the handloom industry which has such a great skill. He promised to do his best to help the handloom workers.

