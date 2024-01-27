Unite to retain stable govt by Modi at centre, Kishan appeals to people

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy, extended the 75th Republic Day greetings to the people and asked them to unite and ensure a stable government comes back to power in the ensuing parliament elections.

Addressing after unfurling the National Flag and inspecting the guard of honour from the CRPF personnel at the Republic Day celebrations at his official residence here on Friday, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the all-round development of the country for the past 10 years. The respect that the country is getting in the world is the result of his vision, mission, and work towards making the country a developed India, besides reviving the great cultural heritage of the country.

The Minister congratulated former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and former union minister Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Centre conferring the Padma Vibhushan on them. He thanked Modi and President Draupadi Murmu for selecting two Telugu people for the Padma Vibhushan award.