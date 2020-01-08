United Muslim Action Committee to protest against CAA, NRC

Darussalaam: United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) has organised a press conference regarding the protest march and meetings against CAA, NRC at AIMIM part headquarters in Darussalaam on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, UMAC member Hamed Mohammed Khan said that UMAC is organising a schedule of 3 protest programme against CAA, NRC. He said that first protest march starting from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram on January 10.

Another protest programme will be held at Charminar on January 25, where UMAC will be conducting public meeting and a Mushaira, while at late night after 12 am a flag hoisting programme will be orgnised on occasion of Republic Day January 26, he added.

While the third programme will be organise on January 30, which is Mahatma Gandhi assassination day, the silent protest will be conducted, and a chain will be made from Mohammadi lane Oil mill to Bapu Khan, said Hamed Mohammed Khan.

UMAC members requested the citizens to attend in large number, and also said that if women want they can also join the march.