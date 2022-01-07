University of Hyderabad, Dr Reddy's to build cold chain solutions for pharma industry

Hyderabad: Prof Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty and Dr Varsha Mamidi, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), will lead a project, in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, for developing cold chain logistics solutions for pharmaceutical firms.

Pharma companies routinely face multiple compliance, reconciliation issues in their supply chain, especially when exporting critical drugs and vaccines. On several occasions, their products are rejected or delayed due to lapses in the process. Block chain integrated Internet of Things (IoT) framework will help to overcome this hurdle as it ensures a transparent way of sharing information with all stakeholders in the whole end-to-end supply chain network.

Given that the information on the Block chain is immutable and audit ready, this will enhance trust and efficiency in the system. This initiative will provide a first use case for increasing exports. The project is supported by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) entrepreneurial research grant of the university Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Head, Global Logistics will be leading the team from Dr Reddy's.