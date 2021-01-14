University of Hyderabad teachers' body slams inaction against land grab

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Teacher's Association (UHTA) in a release on Tuesday condemned illegal encroachment of the university land by private organisations. The association demanded the police to unconditionally withdraw all cases filed against the students who were protesting against the land grabbing issue. UHTA in the release appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene for the protection of the university land which has been granted with a vision of making University of Hyderabad as a top-rated university at the global level. Keeping the vision of future growth of the university which provides affordable education to the society, it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the land.

UHTA insisted that the university administration take all the initiatives to protect the land through appealing to the President of India, visitors of university, Governor of Telangana, the Rector and Chancellor of the university, ministry of education and University Grants Commission.

They urged the university authorities to demand the state government to properly fix the boundaries of the university land and grant the title deed of the land to the university. "This not only ensures the land to be saved from greedy private interests, but also protects the precious biodiversity of the campus. A joint action committee is likely to be formed consisting of faculty, students and non-teaching staff to continue the struggle for the transfer of land mutation to the university," they added.