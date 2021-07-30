University of Hyderabad tops Indian varsities in nature index ranking

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an institution of eminence (IoE), continues to be in the top position in the latest nature index-2021 ranking. It has been ranked first among Indian Universities and 17th among all institutions in the academic sector.

The nature index is an indicator of high quality research in the natural and physical sciences (includes chemistry, life sciences, earth & environmental sciences, and physical sciences).

While expressing his delight at UoH's continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, Vice- Chancellor Prof B J Raosaid, "The emphasis now has to be on acquiring such a rank globally. Noting that we are a multi-disciplinary university and as such we have to perform exceedingly well in all disciplines, he said "the autonomy and funding bestowed on UoH as an IoE makes it absolutely necessary that we fulfill the mandate given to us by the government of India.

This means benchmarking our performance, especially research publications, against the top 100 universities in the world, in the respective disciplines. This is what we will be doing in a time-bound manner. There is a lot of work ahead, but UoH is perfectly capable of achieving it".

The rankings are based on the nature index data from "May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021". The UoH received a count of 52 and a share of 13.37 under the academic sector, which includes subjects chemistry, life sciences, earth & environment sciences and physical sciences.

A Count of one (1) is assigned to an Institution if one or more authors are from that Institution.

The "share" is a fractional count that takes into account the percentage of authors from that institution and the number of affiliated institutions per article. The maximum combined share for any article is one.