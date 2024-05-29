UoH among top 12% varsities in Asia for int’l students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the top 12 per cent universities in Asia for international students. It is one of the best-ranked universities from India in the World Best Value University Rankings 2024 for International Students.

The University Database Lead at Study Abroad Aide is the world’s most comprehensive database of universities, covering over 8,000 institutions, including 3,349 in Asia. After assessing 3,349 higher educational institutions across 20 Asian countries, Study Abroad Aide has ranked the University of Hyderabad among the top 12 per cent of universities in Asia. The Study Abroad Aide (SAA) World Rankings for Best Value Universities for International Students encompass universities from 69 countries, ranked based on affordability and academic reputation. The official list of Best Value University Rankings in Asia 2024 for International Students, featuring the institutions, is available at https://studyabroadaide.com/best-value-institutions-asia/.

Professor B J Rao, Vice Chancellor of UoH, stated, “Affordability and quality of education have been the positive outcomes for the university.

We are happy at being ranked among the top 12 per cent in Asia and we will make efforts to do our best to be the first choice for international students in India”.