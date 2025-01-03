UoH invites applications for MBA courses

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), on Thursday invited applications for admissions to the MBA programme for the year 2025-27. According to officials, the last date for receiving applications by the university is January 15.

Only candidates who appeared for the CAT 2024 conducted by IIM-Calcutta are eligible to apply. The shortlist for group discussion and personal interviews will be notified separately.

Interested students can visit the university website at http://acad.uohyd.ac.in or http://www.uohyd.ac.in for details including courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fee, and reservation policy from the Prospectus 2024-25.