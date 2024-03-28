UoH School of Life Sciences gets Rs 17.76 lakh grant

Hyderabad: The Skill Development Centre of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been granted funding of Rs 17.76 lakh from the Science Academies’ Education Programme to conduct summer school for underprivileged students.

According to UoH official, an additional amount of Rs 10 lakh is also expected to meet the expenditure for consumables. Graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students in the field of biology who graduate from higher educational institutions situated in disadvantaged areas may not always receive comprehensive training in laboratory skills. This lack of training can hinder their ability to compete effectively in academia and industry, both on a global scale and within India.

The programme is designed for students who have completed their post-graduation at a college situated in a rural area and are currently enrolled in a doctoral program in any field of biology at a university also located in a rural area. Eligible candidates must have attained a minimum CGPA of 6.0 at the post-graduation level or have not participated in any summer school sponsored by a funding agency of the Central government. A maximum of 25 outstation participants and 10 local participants will be accepted, said a senior officer.