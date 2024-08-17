Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
UoH workshop on drug devpt concludes
Hyderabad: The Drug Discovery and Development workshop by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, in collaboration with the University of...
Hyderabad: The Drug Discovery and Development workshop by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Science gurus concluded on Friday.
The main vision was to showcase of Artificial Intelligence's (AI) transformative potential in healthcare. The day featured spirited discussions, expert panels, and the celebration of significant achievements in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. During the workshop, experts discussed real-world applications and setbacks, such as the failure of Compuchin’s drug, Digit, emphasising the need for a hybrid approach combining in silico and in vitro methodologies for robust drug development.
The panel explored AI’s nuanced role in oncology and biopharmaceutical development, discussing how AI supports but does not replace physician decision-making in treatment planning. They highlighted how AI aids in advancing targeted therapies, stressing the importance of ethical considerations and clinical judgement.
The workshop concluded on a high note, with participants from diverse backgrounds and countries providing positive feedback. They praised the depth and breadth of knowledge shared, the innovative discussions, and the practical insights gained, highlighting the event's success in fostering an environment that not only educates but also inspires future innovation in drug discovery, said a senior officer, UoH.