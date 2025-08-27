UoH’s Prof. Ghanashyam Krishna elected academician of Asia Pacific Academy of Materials

Hyderabad: Professor M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Senior Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as an Academician of the Asia Pacific Academy of Materials (APAM), marking a significant milestone in his distinguished career.

APAM is a premier scientific society promoting collaboration in advanced materials research across the Asia-Pacific region, with members from countries including India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Russia, and others. Prof. Krishna becomes only the second UoH faculty member to receive this honour, following Prof. T.P. Radhakrishnan of the School of Chemistry.

Prof. Krishna’s election recognizes his pioneering work in thin films, nanostructured materials, and sensor technologies. Since joining UoH in 2001, he has led research in electronic, optical, and optoelectronic applications, including metal-induced crystallization of silicon and development of self-cleaning and oil-water separation substrates.