Usage of cough syrups may lead to psychological disorders: Experts

Hyderabad: Health experts have cautioned people on usage of cough syrups which were recently banned by the Centre as the 14 drug combinations may lead to development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and also to psychological disorders.

When Centre recently banned some cough syrups including from reputed companies, it was said that these combinations had no therapeutic advantages and besides this there were side effects on those who uses them.

According to Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), there is a prohibition on manufacture, sale and distribution for human use of drug fixed dose combination of Nimesulide+ Paracetamol dispersible tablets as per notification number SO 712 (E) issued on March 10, 2016.

The Expert Committee recommended that “There is no therapeutic justification for this FDC and the FDC may involve risk to human beings. Hence, in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these syrups.

MD Pulmonary Medicine (Osmania) Dr M Rajeev said that these syrups were based on Codeine, which helps to raise the threshold of pain for the consumer without affecting their consciousness.

There are two points- banned opioid (codeine) based combination drugs and banned antibiotic (Amoxicillin) combination-based drugs. “All coughs are not because of infections, it may be because of irritation. For example, the combination of Bromhexine and Amoxicillin is used for more effect.

However, even with the combination there is no therapeutic advantage, but it has side effects. This will result in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which is the world's tenth biggest disease now.

The opioids ( highly addictive substances and lead to development of psychological as well as physical dependence) are banned for abusive effects. It can lead to pain pathway disturbances, psychological problems and mental disturbances,” said Dr Rajeev.