Uttam orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to expedite the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works on a war footing, aiming for the project’s completion by December 2026.

Uttam Kumar Reddy made these remarks during a review meeting on irrigation projects in the Devarakonda and Miryalguda Assembly constituencies, held at Jalasoudha.

He announced that a government order had been issued, releasing ₹4,637 crore for the project’s completion. The tunnel will operate by gravity flow, eliminating the need for additional lifting costs, saving approximately ₹200 crore annually. This project is expected to greatly benefit the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district.

The minister also noted that the lining of the SLBC high-level canal, at a cost of ₹440 crore, will provide irrigation to nearly 4 lakh acres. Additionally, the Dindi project will facilitate irrigation for 3.41 lakh acres in the highly fluoride-affected and drought-prone areas of Nalgonda district, while also providing drinking water facilities to 200 villages. Similarly, the Nakkelganda project is being expedited toward completion, with both projects aimed at benefiting the tribal and backward regions of Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also ordered a probe into the check dams constructed during the previous BRS regime, alleging that these dams were built without proper due diligence. He highlighted that several check dams constructed during this period had either been washed away or damaged, citing failures in planning, such as inadequate assessments of location, water availability, and viability. Describing the issue as a major scam, he called for a thorough inquiry and stressed the importance of holding those responsible accountable. He cited an example from the Huzurnagar constituency, where a check dam initially sanctioned for a wide stream was later relocated to a narrower site, yet the bill was claimed based on the original estimate. He emphasized that all check dams constructed during this period should be thoroughly investigated.

The SLBC tunnel, with a capacity of 30 TMC, is designed to deliver 4,000 cusecs of water daily. Upon completion, it would become the world's largest irrigation tunnel built without intermediary audits. Of the total 44 km length, 9.559 km of tunnel boring remains. The executing agency, JP Associates, along with its US-based partners, informed the minister that critical components are being imported to expedite completion.