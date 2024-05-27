  • Menu
Uttam’s talk empty rhetoric, says Aleti

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJLP leader, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy pooh-poohed the statements of the State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the alleged irregularities in the paddy procurement and civil supplies department.

He said on Sunday that the minister’s statements were empty and reiterated his allegation, saying, “It is a fact that there was hundreds of crores worth scam that took place in the civil supplies department.

The minister's avoidance of directly addressing the 19 questions he posed reveals mere empty rhetoric.” Additionally, the BJLP leader declared his intentions to unveil further details regarding the purported scam on Monday.

