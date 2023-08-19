Live
Just In
V Hanumantha pitches for more seats to BCs in Reddy dominating Congress
Telangana Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao pitched for more number of party tickets to BC leaders in the wake of reports that majority of seats wil be alloted to the leaders belonging to Reddy community in the ensuing assembly election in Telangana state.
Hanumatha Rao said that AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior Leader Rahul Gandhi already made the promise of allotment of seats to BCs in proportion to the polopulation. Backward classes constituted more than 50 per cent in the state population. Hence, the BCs deserved majority stake in the party ticket allotments.
The party already conducted 10 " BC Garjana " meetings in the state. The party is planning to hold a similar BCs meeting in Shad Nagar in September. Congress will benefit from this meeting
Karnataka CM Sidda Ramaiah will attend as chief to the meeting.