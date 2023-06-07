Vadnagar Railway station gets a facelift

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture G Kishan Reddy is in Vadnagar on the occasion of the screening of the documentary "Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar" that brings to light the rich history of the town. In 2022, “Vadnagar – A multi-layered Historic town, Gujarat” was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative list.

Vadnagar has been continuously inhabited for the last 2,700 years and the historic town of Vadnagar can be compared to the historic living cities of Mathura, Ujjain, Patna and Varanasi in India.

During his visit to Gujarat, the Union Minister visited Vadnagar railway station and had tea with railway officials and tourism department officials. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern States G.Kishan Reddy.

In his childhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help his father by selling tea to commuters at the Railway station. Opened around the 1880s, this station has been modernised and is now serving local commuters with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities.







