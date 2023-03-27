Vaktha, an awesome training programme

While emphasising what they have achieved after attending the two-day training on public speaking, the Vaktha participants felt it not only provided important tips, but brought about a major change. They termed the training as a lifetime experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers. The training programme was jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on March 25 and 26, inspiring scores of aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen. While expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, the participants, who attended the 112th batch of Vaktha, termed it as a lifetime experience. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days. They could maintain poise obtained through tips.





The faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy said public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips, do's, don'ts and techniques related to public speaking. He explained to the participants that they ought to practice regularly to become good speakers. He also asked them to note down and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. He explained how to maintain posture while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place, as part of oratory skills, and how it influences the audience. "People neglect to hone their skills; but there are occasions in their lives which compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such situation, everyone should get themselves prepared, lest they face failure," he said.





Reddy presented certificates along with a book written by him to all participants. Later they felicitated Reddy and thanked him for organising the programme. While providing feedback, B Nagarjuna (of Mahabubnagar), who was encouraged to attend through HMTV advertisement, felt that he shed all his inhibitions on stage. He was hugely motivated and also found his place in society. S Kiran Kumar (Peddapalli), who used to avoid speaking on stage and remained hesitant, found a lot of change, with increased confidence levels. He vowed to reach heights in his political career by practicing the tips provided by the faculty. Another participant D Harish (Karnataka) found the training programme packaged well to suit people who wish to overcome stage fear and express views without inhibitions before huge audiences.











