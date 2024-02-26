‘Vaktha’ is worth attending for transformation, building confidence

Hyderabad: The participants in the 122nd batch of ‘Vaktha’, a public speaking skill development training programme that is offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday expressed that the two-day programme has helped them to transform themselves into good speakers and build self-confidence to face larger crowds.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the experience was informative; they found a transformation in them from a commoner to an orator after attending the two-day session. They thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who helped them to overcome fear to face crowds and boost their self-confidence.

A participant from Kurnool B Maheshwara Reddy said, “I have been in politics for the past 10 years, but I always used to hesitate to address huge crowd; the two-day training has helped transform me from a commoner to an orator. A Nagabushanam from Nalgonda said, “the training is perfect for everyone, the effort put in by the Vaktha team is commendable. Today I can speak a few words all because of the training. The two-day training has helped me to overcome fear and build confidence.” K Paramsewar Reddy from Hyderabad, said, “The programme has helped me to adopt many techniques of skill development. I can confidently face large crowds without any fear; the experiences during the two days were informative. I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the Vaktha programme.”J Swapna from Sangareddy, said, “ Today whatever I am able to speak credit goes to the training. In coming days I am planning to join polities; the training will definite help.”

The 123rd batch of Vaktha will be held on March 16 and 17. For information, interested persons may contact 97048-30484.