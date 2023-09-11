  • Menu
Vaktha worth attending to undergo transformation

The participants in the 118th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill on Sunday expressed that the two day programme had helped to build self-confidence in them

Hyderabad: The participants in the 118th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill on Sunday expressed that the two day programme had helped to build self-confidence in them. While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the experience was worth attending and they found a transformation in themselves from a commoner to an orator and also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who helped them to overcome fear to face the crowd.

K Ravinder, a participant from Rajanna Siricilla said, “I am into politics but due to my inferiority complex I could not talk in front of a larger crowd. But after attending this skill development programme, all my hesitation vanished in two days and now I can easily face a huge crowd.”

R Sreenivas Reddy, from Hyderabad, found the programme a complete package for the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences. T Venkateshwar Rao, from Yellandu, said whenever I was asked to talk in a public place, I used to give an excuse and run away, but after these two days of training I can confidently face a larger crowd”.

J Uma Bai, a participant from Hanamkonda said I thank Bal Reddy sir for hosting the Vaktha programme and we learnt a lot of emotional and technical things. The 119 batch of Vaktha will be held on October 14 and 15. For information, contact 9704830484.

