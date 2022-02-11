Vanama's son denied bail again

Hyderabad: High Court Justice Lalitha Kanneganti on Thursday refused to grant bail to Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, who was booked in case registered in Paloncha police station on January 3.



Additional Public Prosecutor Ram Mohan Rao contended that if the petitioner was granted bail at the initial stage of investigation, he might create hurdles in the investigation and might influence the witnesses as he is the son of local MLA of ruling TRS party in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Rao further apprised the court that the petitioner was involved in 10 cases and in all the 10 cases, due to alleged harassment and pressure by the petitioner on victims, some of them had committed suicide as in this case. He vehemently opposed bail to Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, after hearing the contentions of the Additional Public Prosecutor, refused bail and adjourned the criminal petition by three weeks.