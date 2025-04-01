Vanguard to set up Global Capability Centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: The US-based investment management firm, Vanguard, has announced plans to set up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The facility is expected to formally open later this year.

Vanguard, which manages global assets worth $10 trillion and serves an investor base of 50 million, aims to hire approximately 2,300 to 2,500 crew members in India over the next four years.

The decision was finalized during a meeting between Vanguard’s delegation, led by CEO Salim Ramji, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with other top officials.

Vanguard executives stated that the company would initially focus on hiring engineers specializing in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and mobile engineering for its Hyderabad operations.

"We are excited to expand our team with talent skilled in AI, mobile, and cloud-based technologies. This will drive business outcomes and enhance the client experience. Hyderabad was a clear choice due to its diverse talent pool, strong tech ecosystem, innovative mindset, and the Telangana government's business-friendly policies," said Salim Ramji.

According to a government statement released on Monday, Vanguard’s expansion into India marks a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. The move builds on a decade-long partnership with third-party vendors and enables the company to directly access talent while increasing its technological workforce.

“The Hyderabad office will serve as an innovation hub, supporting IT objectives and driving Vanguard’s AI strategy. It will unlock the potential of data analytics and bolster the firm's mobile-first initiatives,” the statement added.