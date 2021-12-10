Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar travels in RTC bus to reach office

Hyderabad: With an aim to improve the quality of services by taking valuable feedback from passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director and vice-chairman VC Sajjanar on Thursday travelled in an RTC bus to reach office. He asked the RTC staff to travel every Thursday in RTC buses to reach office, with an initiative called 'Bus Day'.

Every Thursday all the officers and employees working in administrative offices would travel only by RTC buses to their place of work and back. As part of the initiative, Sajjanar boarded a bus at Telephone Bhavan bus-stop and interacted with passengers there and gathered feedback and suggestions. He also enquired about the availability of buses, punctuality and behaviour of the crew.

Later Sajjanar boarded an ordinary bus of Mehdipatnam depot (route no 13 I/M) and got down at Bus Bhavan, RTC Crossroads. During his journey, he interacted with passengers aboard and took feedback on cleanliness, upkeep and also cargo services. He requested the public to travel in RTC buses for safe and hassle-free journey stating that it was a cheaper mode of transport.

"Travelling in RTC buses is good for the environment, as there will be less pollution", he said, thanking the bus crew for their good driving habits and courteous behaviour towards commuters.