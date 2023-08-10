Vedantam Raghava’s sishya set for ‘Rangapravesham’

HYDERABAD: Medha Varenyalakshmi embarked on her Kuchipudi dance journey under the guidance of Guru Vedantam Raghava in 2014. Her initiation took place at the esteemed Vedantam Kalakshetram, a prestigious dance school based in Houston, USA. Over the span of nearly a decade, Medha’s passion, zeal, and devotion to Kuchipudi have steadily flourished and continue to expand.

Her participation has been integral to numerous productions by VedantamKalakshetram, such as Sri Rama Katha Saram and KalyanaSrinivasam. She has also actively engaged in events like the Telugu Cultural Association and Natya Sabha, among others.

Academically, Medha is currently pursuing a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) at the renowned Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, Bloomington. Her focus is on ‘Operations and Digital Technology Management’.

Throughout her formative years, from kindergarten to 12th grade, she consistently attended Bal Vihar at Chinmaya Mission in Houston, where she imbibed and practiced diverse facets of Indian culture and traditions.

With great excitement, Medha looks forward to her ‘rangapravesham’ at the Ravindra Bharathi on August 11. Distinguished attendees of the programme include KalvakuntlaTaraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration. Santi Kumari, Chief Secretary, Tanikella Bharani, Telugu actor, screenwriter, poet and director.