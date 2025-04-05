Live
Vehicle regn to be cancelled if minors found driving
Hyderabad: In view of the rising incidents of minor driving leading to fatal road accidents, the traffic police are launching a special enforcement drive from April 5 to curb this dangerous practice.
As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, underage persons are strictly prohibited from driving. If a minor is caught driving, the vehicle owner – typically the parent or registered owner – is also held accountable and faces legal consequences.
According to the traffic police, the legal consequences of minor driving – Section 199A of the MV Act, 1988 – offences by juveniles – fine and/or imprisonment will be imposed.
Vehicle registration will be cancelled for 12 months. The juvenile will not be eligible to obtain learner’s or driving licence until he attains the age of 25 years.
D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner (traffic), urges parents/guardians to strictly prohibit their minor children from driving.
The drive will involve strict legal action against violators to ensure safer roads for all. Traffic police requests citizens to cooperate and adhere to traffic laws to prevent accidents and save lives.