Venkat Reddy dares BRS to show evidence of providing 24-hour electricity

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday challenged that he will serve BRS for the rest of his life if the Telangana government proves that it is providing 24 hours electricity to agriculture. He got angry at KTR about his satirical ‘3-hour power’ tweet and asked the people to slap him with a slipper whoever has tweeted that. '

"If Minister KTR proves that he is giving ten hours of electricity to the farmers, I will resign at the sub-station itself. Let's go to any sub-station of Siddipet, Sircilla, Gajwel. If the records show that 24 hours current is given, I will serve BRS for the rest of my life. If it is proved that BRS is really giving 24-hour electricity, will do palabhishekam to KCR and KTR’s flexi," he challenged.

Venkat Reddy alleged that each MLA from BRS has eaten Rs.1000 crores and they are doing sit-ins unnecessarily. "Anyone ready for my, come and prove you are at least providing qulaity electricity for 6 hours," he said. He alleged that this is all a conspiracy played by the BRS leaders to destroy the Satyagraha initiative that they had initiated.

BRS is fear of Congress popularity in the State and is trying to spread misinformation in public against it. Venkat Reddy alleged that BRS is making and making baseless allegations against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He said that Revanth Reddy will come to Hyderabad on Wednesday night and will announce next course of action on Thursday along with PCC, he said.

Venkat Reddy challenged that there is no electricity in Telangana for more than 10 hours and BRS leaders should accept my challenge. He said that Kalvakuntla's family will flee to Dubai like Nirav Modi. He warned that the days are near when all the family members along with the four will flee.