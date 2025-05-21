Verification of New Ration Card Applications to Begin in June Amid Staff Shortage

Live
The Civil Supplies Department has announced that the verification of new ration card applications will start in the first week of June. Due to the high volume of applications and a shortage of staff, the verification process has been delayed.
The number of people applying for new ration cards is increasing day by day. All those who have applied are eagerly waiting to see when they will receive their cards. However, since the scrutiny of applications has not even started, many are wandering around the circle offices wondering when the new ration cards will be issued.
Recently, a senior official from the Civil Supplies Department clarified that the verification of new ration card applications will begin in the first week of June. He explained that the large number of applications has become a major obstacle to the scrutiny process. Currently, there is not enough staff for verification.
There are about 6,39,451 ration cards across the nine circles of the city. Officials mention that approximately 4 lakh new applications have been received recently, and many people are applying multiple times.
Officials further state that there are not enough staff members to handle the verification process, which is why they have written to the Revenue and other related departments requesting additional staff.
It is expected that staff from other departments will be deputed by the end of this month. Once they arrive, verification of ration cards and house-to-house inspections will begin in the first week of June. The issuance of new cards will follow after identifying eligible individuals.
Additionally, officials revealed that the program of adding new members to existing households and removing deceased and ineligible persons is already underway.
On a separate note, it was disclosed that there is no specific deadline for applying for ration cards, and the process will continue as an ongoing, continuous procedure.